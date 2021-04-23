Linker Coin Achieves Market Cap of $4.12 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market cap of $4.12 million and $3,220.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00064801 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00017793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00091746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.00666559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,789.59 or 0.07781499 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

