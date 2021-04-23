LiquidApps Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0269 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $19.11 million and approximately $34,083.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047906 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

