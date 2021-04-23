Liquity Market Cap Achieves $818,993.49 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Liquity has a market capitalization of $818,993.49 and approximately $8.02 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for approximately $38.10 or 0.00074524 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00267807 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004014 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00025783 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.85 or 0.00651096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,153.59 or 1.00061472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $531.03 or 0.01038754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

