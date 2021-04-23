Lisk (LSK) Reaches Market Cap of $504.10 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Lisk has a market capitalization of $504.10 million and approximately $90.29 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lisk has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00007925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027393 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00024491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003311 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007177 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,791,078 coins and its circulating supply is 127,860,810 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

