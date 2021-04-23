Lisk Machine Learning Hits One Day Volume of $372,521.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Lisk Machine Learning has a market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $372,521.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00063720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00267473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.70 or 0.00647969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,967.40 or 1.00023576 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.33 or 0.01025577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Lisk Machine Learning is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

