Litecoin (LTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.38 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $233.89 or 0.00473052 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $15.61 billion and $11.38 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000471 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006082 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

