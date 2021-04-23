Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $320.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LAD. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.75.

LAD opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.43 and its 200-day moving average is $324.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $417.98. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 in the last 90 days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $525,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

