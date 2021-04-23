Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAC. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.