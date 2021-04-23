Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Shares Up 4.1%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 94,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 820,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

About Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily explores for a lithium property portfolio consisting of 110,280 hectares covering sections of 11 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile.

