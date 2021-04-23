Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,872 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,156,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,865,000 after buying an additional 60,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after buying an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,979,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,030,000 after buying an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last three months. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

