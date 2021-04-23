Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading 7.5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $80.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Live Oak Bancshares traded as high as $67.25 and last traded at $66.88. Approximately 2,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 356,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.20.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,562,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,476,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,348 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 138,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,184,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,222,000 after acquiring an additional 16,776 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,504,000 after acquiring an additional 190,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,375,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.