Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -198.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Livent by 39.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 89.4% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 187,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 88,707 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 30.1% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Livent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Livent by 220.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.