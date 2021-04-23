LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.16

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $45.16 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 48420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.28.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 290,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 24,645 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in LKQ by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in LKQ by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 72,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 229.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

