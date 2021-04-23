Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Set at GBX 55 by Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 43.42 ($0.57).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 42.14 ($0.55) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £29.90 billion and a PE ratio of 35.13. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a one year high of GBX 45.02 ($0.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 36.31.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 329,977 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 330,720 shares of company stock worth $13,888,993.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.