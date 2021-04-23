Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.
Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 5,138,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,869. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.43.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.
Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.