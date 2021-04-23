Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

LYG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. 5,138,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,986,869. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,920 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,255,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,723 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,142,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 1,794,734 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

