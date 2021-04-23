Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) is Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 3.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.90.

NYSE LMT traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $375.21. 4,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.84.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

