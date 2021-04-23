Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

LOGI opened at $114.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. Logitech International has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

