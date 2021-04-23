LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.74

Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 223.74 ($2.92) and traded as high as GBX 227.80 ($2.98). LondonMetric Property shares last traded at GBX 227.80 ($2.98), with a volume of 1,970,842 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 215.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 223.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 22.12.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.