Lonking (LONKF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Lonking (OTCMKTS: LONKF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2021 – Lonking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

4/20/2021 – Lonking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Lonking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Lonking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Lonking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/3/2021 – Lonking was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/2/2021 – Lonking was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.25 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:LONKF opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Lonking Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.31.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

