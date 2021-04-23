Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to Issue $0.09 Annual Dividend

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $61.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Lonza Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

