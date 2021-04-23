Loop Capital Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

