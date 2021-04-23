Loop Capital Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $190.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.76.
Shares of TSCO opened at $188.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.72.
In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
