Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $558.23 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Loopring has a market cap of $558.23 million and $89.06 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loopring has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067256 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00092270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.31 or 0.00678021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.94 or 0.08126636 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00050519 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,767,707 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.