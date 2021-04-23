L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LRLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.63. 81,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,180. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

