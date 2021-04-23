Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 30,700 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,422,000 after purchasing an additional 419,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 290,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 267,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

OI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

