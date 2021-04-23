Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Shares in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HTH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

