Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 33,100 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 321.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 35,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. Xerox’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

