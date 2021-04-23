Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.96. 80,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

