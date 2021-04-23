LSI Industries Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 144,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,820. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.85 million, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LYTS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

