LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Roth Capital

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,506. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market cap of $246.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in LSI Industries by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.