LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

Shares of LYTS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 1,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.10 million, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LYTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

