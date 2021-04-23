LTO Network Price Tops $0.41 (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LTO Network has a market cap of $116.06 million and approximately $18.92 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

About LTO Network

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. It launched on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,250,599 coins and its circulating supply is 280,613,472 coins. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

