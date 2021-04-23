Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stake Lessened by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,153 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,215 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $46,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after acquiring an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after acquiring an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $338.60. 37,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,545. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.81. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.42 and a 52 week high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

