LunchMoney Price Reaches $0.0110 on Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $193.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,550,599 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

