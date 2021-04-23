Lunyr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,790.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Lunyr has a total market cap of $806,661.34 and approximately $44,790.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

LUN is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.