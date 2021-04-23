LUXCoin (LUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,810.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. LUXCoin has a total market cap of $2.00 million and $9,810.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,495.40 or 0.99735312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00038816 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00011358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $604.74 or 0.01218575 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.07 or 0.00503896 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00359523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00126070 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004207 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,165,686 coins and its circulating supply is 11,158,453 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

