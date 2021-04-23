Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 102,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $603.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 3.06.

Get Lydall alerts:

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $210.27 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of Lydall stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lydall in the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lydall in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lydall in the third quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lydall Company Profile (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.