LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Release Earnings on Friday

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LYB opened at $102.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.05.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

