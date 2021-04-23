Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $16.90 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,758.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

