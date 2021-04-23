Magna International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.05 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Magna International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2022 earnings at $8.90 EPS.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

NYSE MGA opened at $95.40 on Friday. Magna International has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $97.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,237,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

