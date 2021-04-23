Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,084 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,587,438 shares.The stock last traded at $96.99 and had previously closed at $95.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 66.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 692.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

