Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$137.50 at TD Securities

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$137.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.
Shares of TSE MG traded up C$2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching C$121.81. The company had a trading volume of 375,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,248. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$48.85 and a 52 week high of C$122.78. The stock has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.45.
In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.
