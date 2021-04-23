Magna International (TSE:MG) Price Target Raised to C$137.50 at TD Securities

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target raised by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$137.50 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE MG traded up C$2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching C$121.81. The company had a trading volume of 375,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,248. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$48.85 and a 52 week high of C$122.78. The stock has a market cap of C$36.71 billion and a PE ratio of 38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$113.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.45.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The business had revenue of C$13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total transaction of C$7,966,220.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

