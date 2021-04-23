Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 12-Month High at $122.67

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$122.67 and last traded at C$122.32, with a volume of 163897 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MG shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of C$36.86 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C$1.16. The company had revenue of C$13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1900003 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.549 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other Magna International news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 74,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.63, for a total value of C$7,966,220.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,894,876.32. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 198,689 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.98, for a total transaction of C$22,248,319.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,851,508.93.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, systems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body systems and chassis systems; exterior systems, including fascia, front end modules, liftgate and door modules, and exterior design; and roof systems, such as sliding folding roofs, and retractable hard tops and soft tops.

