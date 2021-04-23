Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,023,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 142,987 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 47,612 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $437,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

