MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $9.23 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for $6.62 or 0.00013352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

