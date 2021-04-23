MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,255 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.89% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MainStreet Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $20.75 on Friday. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $156.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB).

Receive News & Ratings for MainStreet Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStreet Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.