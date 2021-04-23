MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

