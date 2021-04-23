MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNSB opened at $20.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.48. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

