MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 103,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.71 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

