Maker Market Cap Reaches $3.99 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Maker has a total market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can now be purchased for $4,006.43 or 0.08046213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Maker has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00018666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00092144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.56 or 0.00675913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00050654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a coin. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

