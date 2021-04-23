Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Mizuho

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Makita stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.02. Makita has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.63.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Makita will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

