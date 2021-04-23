Man Group’s (MNGPF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group stock remained flat at $$2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Man Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.